Stolen pricey bird returned to Salmon Arm store

Critters’ cash reward for bird’s safe return now at $600

UPDATE:

The bird is back.

At around 12 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, Critters posted on Facebook that the stolen sun conure parrot has been safely returned to his perch in the store thanks to a tip received that morning of a man with a bird matching it’s description.

“One of our Critters, specifically bird loving employees, jumped into action by contacting the RCMP and then headed over to the area the man was spotted,” the post reads. “The man and bird were not hard to find, our employee engaged and sure enough, it was our sun conure!”

The whole “Critter Family” is relieved to have “a happy, healthy and talking sun conure back where he belongs,” and they’re certain he’ll soon be heading to his new, forever home with a loving young lady.

Salmon Arm RCMP have identified a person of interest in the Critters bird-napping case, and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.

A sun conure parrot, valued at $1,800, was taken from Ed’s World of Critters and Supplies at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 18, with exterior security camera footage showing someone entering the store with an open backpack and leaving with it zipped up. In a March 21 media release, police released a description and photos of the man in question.

The person of interest is described as an adult male of average height and weight with short brown hair and, at the time the bird went missing, was wearing blue jeans and “a distinct purple hoodie with embroidered purple ‘Lakers’ text on the front,” with a backpack and headphones, Const. Andrew Hodges said in the release.

Video footage shows him walking on Ross Street, with Critters located at the corner of Ross and Highway 1.

“If you can identify this person, or you are willing to speak with the police, please contact the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044 and reference file 2024-1627,” Hodges stated.

Critters is offering a cash reward for the bird’s safe return, no questions asked, with the original $200 amount now at $600 thanks to donations from community members.

