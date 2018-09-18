Stolen Victoria vehicle crashes in Comox Valley

  • Sep. 18, 2018 9:30 a.m.
  • News

On Sept. 15, 2018 at approximately 10:45 p.m., the Comox Valley RCMP were called to investigate after a driver fled from the scene of a single vehicle crash on the 8000-block of Island Highway north in Black Creek.

Further investigation at the scene revealed that the vehicle involved in this crash had been reported stolen from West Shore (Victoria) on Sept. 13th, 2018. Investigators are being assisted by the Integrated Forensic Identification Section.

“We are looking for any witnesses who came upon the crash, or who saw a 1994 black Nissan Pathfinder associated to suspicious activity or driving erratically on Sept. 15, or in the days before,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for the Comox Valley RCMP.

“All of the tips we receive from the public help us to establish who is associated to this stolen vehicle and what they were up to before the crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2018-13164. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Comox Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.

When reporting through Crime Stoppers, you never have to identify yourself or testify in court, and you could receive a cash reward for your information.

