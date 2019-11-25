Nanaimo RCMP released surveillance stills of a man suspected of assaulting a store manager after an alleged shoplifting incident Saturday at Nanaimo North Town Centre. (Photos submitted)

Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Police looking for suspect who they say struck store manager with bag of bottles

Police are looking for a man who allegedly violently assaulted and seriously injured a store manager in north Nanaimo on the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday at about 5:45 p.m. near a business at Nanaimo North Town Centre.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, witnesses said the assault happened in front of the business when the store manager and a loss prevention officer approached a man suspected of shoplifting after they saw him leave without paying for some merchandise.

There was a short conversation and then the suspect suddenly swung the shopping bag, which contained several bottles, at the manager, striking him in the head, and then took off on foot. He was last seen running toward Lowe’s.

The injured employee was taken by B.C. Ambulance Service to hospital where he was treated for a serious, but not life-threatening head injury and later released.

Nanaimo RCMP declined to name the store involved, but a witness to the scene confirmed with the News Bulletin the incident happened at Canadian Tire.

The suspect is Caucasian, 35 to 40 years old with a slim build. He was wearing a pale blue ball cap, blue jacket with white stripes on the sleeve and was carrying a bright yellow shopping bag.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.

For past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

READ ALSO: Crime incidents on the rise in Nanaimo


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More than 500 free youth transit passes picked up at Victoria’s City Hall so far
Next story
Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

Just Posted

Court hears of motorist’s erratic driving before 11-year-old girl struck in Saanich crosswalk

Trial starts for driver that left Leila Bui with severe brain damage, internal injuries

More than 500 free youth transit passes picked up at Victoria’s City Hall so far

City Hall stays open late Thursday for parents, students to pick up passes

West Shore RCMP arrest Canada-wide prohibited driver, impound lent vehicle

Greater Victoria woman was ‘driving someone else’s vehicle,’ say police

Former resident accuses Sidney of promoting the exploitation of horses

Supporters of seasonal horse-drawn carriage rides say horses receive care with safety paramount

Victoria’s first urgent primary health clinic coming to James Bay

The third urgent care clinic on the Island is set to open in March 2020

VIDEO: Man who invented World Wide Web has plan to take it back

Sir Tim Berners-Lee releases a bill of rights to combat online misinformation

Store manager in Nanaimo suffers head injury in assault by alleged shoplifter

Police looking for suspect who they say struck store manager with bag of bottles

Western Canada Indigenous leaders choose pipelines over poverty

Nations want ownership, jobs from Trans Mountain, LNG Canada

B.C. to run another test of emergency alert system for cell phones, wireless devices

Test will take place on Nov. 27

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Breaking – Port McNeill schools locked down by RCMP

A warning letter was emailed to parents from North Island Secondary School.

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Dr. Brian Day believes patients have a right to pay for services if public wait times are too long

Winnipeg’s Grey Cup win means this fan can wear pants again

Chris Matthew has been waiting 18 years for the Blue Bombers to win a championship

Most Read