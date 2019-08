Paradise Street will be shut down between Head and Lyall streets

Traffic will be diverted around a small Esquimalt street from Aug. 6 to Aug 16.

Paradise Street, located between Head and Lyall streets will be shut down while Township crews replace a failed storm drain.

Surrounding streets will be open as usual, and Paradise Street will only be open for local traffic.

