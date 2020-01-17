Strong winds expected in Greater Victoria Friday evening

Waves hit the shore of Victoria during a wind warning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Get ready for another burst of cold weather, Victoria.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for the region just after 4 p.m. on Friday.

According to the national weather service, an approaching Pacific storm system will bring “intense” winds to Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands Friday night and Saturday morning.

A Messy Meteorological Medley is on its way to the B.C. coast! This storm will bring a wintery mix of snow, freezing rain, rain & strong winds tonight before transitioning to rain Saturday afternoon. Multiple alerts are in effect: https://t.co/q1xzopvpQY#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/Mw4216Uu82 — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) January 17, 2020

The southeast winds will increase to speeds of 60 to 80 km/h Friday evening and should diminish later on Saturday morning.

