Victoria firefighters on scene at 840 Johnson St. for a structure fire in the residential building. (Tegwyn Hughes/News Staff)

Victoria firefighters on scene at 840 Johnson St. for a structure fire in the residential building. (Tegwyn Hughes/News Staff)

UPDATE: Two units damaged in Johnson Street fire

Cause of fire under investigation

Emergency crews were called to 840 Johnson St. for a structure fire Friday morning.

Smoke was visible on the third floor of the building, said Victoria Fire Department battalion chief Brian Elvedahl. When crews arrived the sprinkler system had initially knocked down the fire.

Crew members entered the building and put out the fire. The affected floor was pressurized to remove smoke from the air.

Firefighters are checking for any hot spots remaining in the building.

The fire originated in a unit on the third floor, and a neighbouring unit was impacted by sprinklers going off.

Elvedahl told Black Press Media those units sustained quite a bit of water damage, and building management is considering relocating the affected tenants elsewhere in the building.

An investigator is on scene to determine the origins of the fire.

READ MORE: One dead in Saanich apartment fire

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

VicPDVictoria Fire Department

Previous story
More B.C. health workers stepping up for COVID-19 vaccination

Just Posted

Victoria firefighters on scene at 840 Johnson St. for a structure fire in the residential building. (Tegwyn Hughes/News Staff)
UPDATE: Two units damaged in Johnson Street fire

Kelly Ellard and her father Lawrence leave the Vancouver courthouse in this file photo. Ellard has had her parole reinstated after a previous suspension, and is serving a life sentence for the second-degree murder of a teen in 1997. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Teen killer Kelly Ellard re-granted day parole after previously breaking conditions

A family member reported Kimberley Schu missing Nov. 4. (Courtesy Oak Bay Police Department)
Oak Bay police seek information on missing woman

Los Angeles Galaxy’s Robbie Keane, left, of Ireland, and Rob Friend celebrate Keane’s goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during second half MLS soccer action in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday April 19, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
World-class soccer pair relish chance to grow the game as Pacific FC co-owners