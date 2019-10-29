Sun and wind ahead for Tuesday

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for sunshine with wind gusting throughout the morning, becoming light in the afternoon and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy, becoming clear overnight and a low of 0 C, with patchy frost.
Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 3 C.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 5 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 11 C and an overnight low of 2 C.
