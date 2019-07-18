Sun on its way after Greater Victoria sees wettest July in six years

Environment Canada meteorologists say the drizzle is likely to end soon

Environment Canada says the record-breaking rain will stop this week. (Black Press News File)

It may feel like the days are greyer and wetter than usual, but it’s not just in your imagination. According to Environment Canada this July has been the wettest ones in six years for Southern Vancouver Island.

The Victoria International Airport, for example, has already seen 29.3 mm of rain, compared to its usual 18 mm.

“Compared to what’s normal, we’ve eclipsed it,” said Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

North Cowichan, which usually sees 24 mm in a month has already seen that amount only half-way through the month.

The dampness comes after a record-setting heatwave in June, when Greater Victoria saw a high of 28 degrees, smashing a 121-year-old-record for heat.

“To see healthier quantities of rain is kind of funny, because it’s good news compared to previous years,” Castellan said. “Particularly this year because March and May were so record breaking that we were kind of set up for the worst possible start to a drought and fire situation, but then Mother Nature got the last word.”

However, despite what the past few weeks have been like, Castellan said that the warm weather is set to return.

“Happily, we’re going towards a time quite a bit drier than what we’ve seen for the first half here,” he said. “With that we’ll reach more seasonal temperatures, and after this it should be two weeks without a drop.”

The weather is set to be sunny with temperatures in the mid 20’s for the rest of the week.

