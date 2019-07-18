Environment Canada says the record-breaking rain will stop this week. (Black Press News File)

Sun on its way after Greater Victoria sees wettest July in six years

Environment Canada meteorologists say the drizzle is likely to end soon

It may feel like the days are greyer and wetter than usual, but it’s not just in your imagination. According to Environment Canada this July has been the wettest ones in six years for Southern Vancouver Island.

The Victoria International Airport, for example, has already seen 29.3 mm of rain, compared to its usual 18 mm.

“Compared to what’s normal, we’ve eclipsed it,” said Armel Castellan, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

ALSO READ: Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

North Cowichan, which usually sees 24 mm in a month has already seen that amount only half-way through the month.

The dampness comes after a record-setting heatwave in June, when Greater Victoria saw a high of 28 degrees, smashing a 121-year-old-record for heat.

“To see healthier quantities of rain is kind of funny, because it’s good news compared to previous years,” Castellan said. “Particularly this year because March and May were so record breaking that we were kind of set up for the worst possible start to a drought and fire situation, but then Mother Nature got the last word.”

READ MORE: Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

However, despite what the past few weeks have been like, Castellan said that the warm weather is set to return.

“Happily, we’re going towards a time quite a bit drier than what we’ve seen for the first half here,” he said. “With that we’ll reach more seasonal temperatures, and after this it should be two weeks without a drop.”

The weather is set to be sunny with temperatures in the mid 20’s for the rest of the week.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Victoria’s historic Point Ellice House re-opens after months of closure

Just Posted

Saanich samples the best of local food at Pepper’s Foods showcase.

Tenth annual showcase celebrates local food producers and vendors

After Victoria dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

How Victoria’s little Ecole Beausoleil is at the heart of a national court case

100-year-old Bank Street school and the Sundance facility to be re-designated an elementary school

Cars keyed on BC Ferries after alarms bother dog on board

Delta police arrested one passenger on suspicion of mischief

Greater Victoria teacher’s certification suspended for inappropriate conduct with female students

Gregory Garos was employed by the District as a middle school teacher

VIDEO: 1,400 classic cars roll into Victoria for Deuce Days

The four-day festival highlights classic hot rods, with a special emphasis on cars built in 1932

POLL: Do you carry reusable shopping bags?

While a court ruling determined the City of Victoria’s plastic bag ban… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of July 16

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Tax take stays ahead of increased B.C. government spending

Tax revenue $2.1 billion higher than budget in 2018-19

Duncan jewelry store staff chase down thief in second robbery of the day in city

Suspect in custody

Two toddler siblings found drowned on First Nation in Alberta

The siblings were found drowned on their family’s property, according to RCMP

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Most Read