Oak Bay Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Beach Drive on June 26. (Courtesy Oak Bay Fire Department)

Oak Bay Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Beach Drive on June 26. (Courtesy Oak Bay Fire Department)

Sunday evening gas leak shuts down Oak Bay block near Cattle Point

Fire crews blocked traffic in both directions

A gas leak closed a section of Beach Road Sunday evening as crews blocked off the area.

Oak Bay Fire crews responded to the compressed natural gas leak in the 2800-block of Beach Drive around 6:15 p.m. People were asked to avoid the area as traffic was blocked in both directions between Dorset Road and the entrance of Cattle Point.

The fire department said FortisBC crews arrived around 6:45 p.m. and would be in the area until roughly 7:30 p.m. to resolve the leak.

READ: Long pre-board waits expected at Victoria International Airport on Monday

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

oak bay

Previous story
Saanich Peninsula food bank in dire need as demand surges but orders shorted
Next story
No injuries in Saturday morning Victoria apartment fire

Just Posted

Tyson Elder, operations manager for the Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank, said the situation is getting desperate in face of food shortages and growing demand as inflation has cut into the budgets of more and more people. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula food bank in dire need as demand surges but orders shorted

Victoria International Airport is warning of long pre-board screening waits on June 27. (Black Press Media file photo)
Long pre-board waits expected at Victoria International Airport on Monday

The Victoria Police Department arrested a man June 25 after it says officers witnessed him sexually assaulting multiple women. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man reported sexually assaulting 5 people in Victoria in 1 night; more survivors sought

Oak Bay Fire crews responded to a gas leak on Beach Drive on June 26. (Courtesy Oak Bay Fire Department)
Sunday evening gas leak shuts down Oak Bay block near Cattle Point