Sunday marks 10th annual Peace Walk for Victoria Hospice

The Dodd’s Furniture sponsored community fundraiser starts at 9 a.m. Sunday in Beacon Hill Park

The 10th annual Peace Walk hosted by Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress will take place on Sunday, Aug. 4 in Victoria.

The walk, a community fundraiser for Victoria Hospice, will start at 9 a.m. at the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park.

Introductions will begin at 10 a.m., including messages from Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes, Victoria Police Chief Del Manak and Esquimalt-Sooke-Saanich NDP MP Randall Garrison.

The walk will then begin at 11 a.m., proceeding from the bandshell to Clover Point and back, and at 12 p.m. a free vegetarian lunch will be served.

To donate online visit victoriahospice.org/events/gordy-dodd-10th-annual-peace-walk. Anyone who donates $30 or more will receive a T-shirt.

According to Brian Adam, the marketing manager at Dodd’s, the walk has raised over $50,000 for the hospice over the last nine years.

The walk is inspired by Siri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism who walked thousands of miles through Asia.



