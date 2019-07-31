Sunday marks 10th annual Peace Walk for Victoria Hospice

The Dodd’s Furniture sponsored community fundraiser starts at 9 a.m. Sunday in Beacon Hill Park

The 10th annual Peace Walk hosted by Dodd’s Furniture and Mattress will take place on Sunday, Aug. 4 in Victoria.

The walk, a community fundraiser for Victoria Hospice, will start at 9 a.m. at the Cameron Bandshell in Beacon Hill Park.

Introductions will begin at 10 a.m., including messages from Saanich Mayor Fred Haynes, Victoria Police Chief Del Manak and Esquimalt-Sooke-Saanich NDP MP Randall Garrison.

READ MORE: Long days and giving back, revisiting Dodd's 1977 start in the furniture biz

The walk will then begin at 11 a.m., proceeding from the bandshell to Clover Point and back, and at 12 p.m. a free vegetarian lunch will be served.

To donate online visit victoriahospice.org/events/gordy-dodd-10th-annual-peace-walk. Anyone who donates $30 or more will receive a T-shirt.

READ MORE: 20,000 free Christmas dinners and counting for Gordy Dodd

According to Brian Adam, the marketing manager at Dodd’s, the walk has raised over $50,000 for the hospice over the last nine years.

The walk is inspired by Siri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism who walked thousands of miles through Asia.


