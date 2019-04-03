Sunday parking fees could be less than weekday fees

Sunday parking fees are coming into place on May 1 (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

April marks the last month of free Sunday parking in Victoria, but fear not, prices aren’t concrete yet.

While city council initially stated that parking fees and hours on Sunday should remain the same as all other days, a new parking report put forward by city staff suggests otherwise.

READ MORE: Victoria considers instating Sunday parking fees to subsidize youth transit passes

“Given the lower parking demand on Sundays and the reduced hours for typical retail businesses, council may wish to reconsider implementing weekday rates and maximum parking times,” wrote Ismo Husu, manager of parking services in a report coming to council this week.

“Introducing a lower rate ($2 per hour rather than $3 per hour in the 90-minute zone and $1 per hour in outlying metered areas) with no time restriction would generate desired revenue, while supporting longer stays for shoppers and visitors to the downtown core.”

ALSO READ: Downtown Victoria Business Association not opposed to Sunday parking fees

Husu further argued that the city would still likely see good turnover in these spots.

Following this direction would mean the city would lose out on an extra $100,00o annually. The originally-proposed $600,000 in new revenue is set to fund youth transit passes.

ALSO READ: Victoria gears up to axe free parking on Sundays

While Sunday parking fees will be instated on street parking, parkades are still slated to remain free on Sundays. The fees will be instated on May 1.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook