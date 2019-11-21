(Photo by Kris Cox/Lost River Photography)

Sunny skies ahead for Thursday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend’s forecast

Thursday will be sunny with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Saturday will see showers and a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 6 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C.


