The forecast is calling for a high of 22 C and sunny skies for Monday.

Monday’s forecast is calling for a high of 22 C and sunny skies with an overnight low of 10 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 19 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 12 C.