Supreme Court determines bext phase of Victoria’s plastic bag ban on Thursday

The Supreme Court of Canada will decide whether or not it will hear the appeal

The next chapter in the saga of the plastic bag ban will be determined on Thursday morning when a Supreme Court of Canada ruling for the City of Victoria’s leave to appeal is expected to come down.

In September 2019 the city filed the leave to appeal the B.C. Court of Appeals’ decision to quash its plastic bag ban. If granted, the City can then move to the next step in the court process and schedule a hearing to appeal the decision.

If the leave to appeal is dismissed, the lower courts’ decisions stands.

RELATED: Victoria to seek leave to appeal B.C. court’s decision to quash plastic bag bylaw

The Canadian Plastic Bag Association (CPBA) claims a plastic bag ban would “significantly impact” its members who manufacture and supply bags for the Victoria market. The association began lobbying the move in January 2018.

The municipal bylaw came into effect on July 1, 2018, regulating the issuance and sale of single-use plastic bags. Businesses were instructed to instead offer paper or reusable bags for purchase, or else they would face heavy fines.

Originally, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of the bylaw but the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned the decision and sided with the CPBA in July of 2019.

RELATED: Plastic Bag Association takes the City of Victoria to court once again

The Court of Appeal determined the bylaw needed provincial approval because it was not a business regulation but an environmental regulation. The City argues this is contrary to a principle previously mentioned by the Supreme Court of Canada. That principle states that law-making and implementation are often best achieved at a level of government closest to the citizens affected and therefore most responsive to their needs and to local distinctiveness.

According to the City of Victoria, since the bylaw was introduced the community has eliminated 17 million plastic bags from waste streams, resulting in both short-term and long-term cost savings for waste management.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Supreme Court of Canada will determine the fate of Victoria’s plastic bag ban on Thursday when a decision about the leave to appeal is expected to come down. (Black Press Media file photo)

Previous story
One person into custody after incident in 1300-block of Hillside Avenue
Next story
Put away the shovels, week of rain ahead for Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Booms go up in Gorge Creek after hydrocarbon spill

The source of the spill is being investigated

Dog dies, Victoria man arrested after incident in Oaklands

Police called to ‘incident between a man and a dog’ Monday afternoon

Supreme Court determines bext phase of Victoria’s plastic bag ban on Thursday

The Supreme Court of Canada will decide whether or not it will hear the appeal

Put away the shovels, week of rain ahead for Greater Victoria

Environment Canada calling for wet weather until Sunday

Tenant forced out of Wellburn’s building angry at ‘lack of human decency’ from development companies

Meg Dunning lived in a suite above Wellburn’s Market for three years… Continue reading

VIDEO: Greater Victoria mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

Tabitha Cooper filmed her costumed sons meeting their grandma at the Victoria International Airport

Ski dies at Fernie Alpine Resort

It’s the second person to die in a tree well at a ski resort in B.C. in the past week.

Power lines cut as thieves strike Vancouver Island veterinary hospital

‘Thankfully there weren’t any animals or staff in the clinic when this happened’

Vancouver Island home to one of Canada’s largest private skateboard collections

Eric Pinto owns hundreds of boards, spanning multiple decades

ICBC to bring in ranking system for collision, glass repair shops

Change comes after the much-maligned auto insurer has faced criticism for sky-high premiums

Surrey’s ‘Pink Palace’ being used for Stephen King horror shoot

New web series based on King’s The Stand novel

‘It was just so fast’: B.C. teen recalls 150-metre fall down Oregon mountain

Surrey’s Gurbaz Singh broke his leg on Mount Hood on Dec. 30

Vancouver Island Pride weekend returns to Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Building on the success of last year’s family-friendly pride festival on Vancouver… Continue reading

Scarlett Point lighthouse keeper wins a million bucks playing the lottery

“I usually just get a quick pick, so I didn’t expect to win a big prize”

Most Read