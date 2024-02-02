Surrey shooting linked to Sikh temple president’s killing: Gurdwaras council

Sikh groups claim activist Simranjeet Singh targeted in Feb. 1 incident

Gunfire that left a South Surrey home riddled with bullet holes this week is raising concerns among B.C.’s Sikh community.

According to a statement released by the BC Gurdwaras Council, the incident Thursday (Feb. 1) morning in the Sunnyside neighbourhood targeted a close associate of the Sikh temple president who was shot and killed last year in Surrey.

“Activist Simranjeet Singh saw his home sprayed with bullets in an incident on (Thursday) in Surrey believed to be linked to his advocacy and community role for Khalistan (free Sikh homeland movement) and India’s ongoing targeting of Canadian Sikhs,” a Sikh Press Association news release issued Friday (Feb. 2) states.

No injuries were reported from the incident, which took place near 28 Avenue and 154 Street.

According to BCGC spokesperson Jasveer Singh, Simranjeet Singh was a close associate of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Sikh temple president who was gunned down in the parking lot of Surrey’s Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in June 2022. Following his murder, the Canadian government said that they had credible evidence that suggested a link between India and the killing.

Nijjar’s death and the subsequent “targeting” of Singh, according to community figures, has left Sikh residents feeling unsafe.

Leadership groups, including the World Sikh Organization, BC Gurdwaras Council and Ontario Gurdwaras Committee, have jointly applied to be involved in a public inquiry that is underway regarding foreign interference in Canada.

“Diaspora groups from Ukrainian, Russian and Chinese communities have been rightfully included in the inquiry, and with India now included in the mandate, the absence of Sikh voices would be unacceptable,” states a release from the three Sikh groups.