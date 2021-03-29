Suspect arrested after RCMP officer, citizen recognize man from security video

Victoria police arrested a man who was videoed on a security camera taking a cashbox from a Fort Street business earlier this month. The man was arrested after a West Shore RCMP officer and a community member recognized him from the video and reached out to investigators. Black Press File Photo

Victoria police arrested a suspect related to video captured on a security camera earlier this month.

The images showed someone taking a cashbox from a Fort Street business.

The suspect in the case was arrested after a West Shore RCMP officer and a community member recognized him from the video and reached out to investigators.

Victoria police released video after the break and enter to the business in the 700-block of Fort Street was reported on March 11. The business owner found the front door damaged and the cashbox missing — but it was located a short distance away — when they arrived that day.

READ: Oak Bay police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

VicPD located and arrested the suspect in the 800-block of Pandora Avenue on March 26.

Police said he had a history of property crime and is tied to another break and enter investigation. He found to be violating court-ordered conditions banning him from possession of particular break and enter tools.

The man faces recommended charges of break and enter, possession of break and enter tools and breaching a court-ordered condition.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore