Suspect in ‘Self Employed’ sweatshirt allegedly steals from two Nanaimo stores

Man allegedly stole meat from grocery store, steam press from drugstore, say RCMP

The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of meat.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP press release, on Friday, March 15, an individual, whose image was picked up on store security video, allegedly stole approximately $350-$400 of meat from Thrifty Foods on Turner Road and later the same day stole a steam press valued at $100 from London Drugs located in Port Place Shopping Centre.

In CCTV images provided from the store locations, investigators noted the suspect was wearing the same clothing in both incidents.

The suspect is 5-foot-9 with a medium build, brown hair and a beard and was wearing dark sunglasses, a dark baseball cap and a sweatshirt with ‘Hustle Wear’ on the front and ‘Self Employed’ on the back.

Anyone who has information on the identity of this person is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and reference file numbers 2024-7973 and 2024-8151.

READ ALSO: Suspect steals stereo from Nanaimo store, returns soon after to steal another