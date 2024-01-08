Suspected home invader dead after encounter with B.C. homeowner: police

RCMP investigating violent incident on west side of Quesnel Friday

One man is dead after allegedly trying to invade a Cariboo home Friday afternoon (Jan. 5).

“The homeowner reported that an armed man attempted to rob him and that there was a violent encounter leaving the intruder dead,” said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Clay Kronebusch in a news release issued Monday.

The incident was reported to police on Friday evening (Jan. 5) at 5:38 p.m. The location was a residence in West Quesnel. Police said the incident was “isolated and there does not appear to be any further risk to the public.”

They did not specify why the intruder chose that home to allegedly invade, nor if the two people involved were known to each other.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” said Kronebusch. “Police are working to confirm the details of the reported incident and the suspect’s actions leading up to the event.”

Anyone with information should contact the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

Anyone who may wish to pass on information anonymously can do so via the Crime Stoppers tips line for this area: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

