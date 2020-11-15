Suspicious fire in Saanich Sunday afternoon forces evacuation of apartment building

This picture shows the fire in the underground parking lot of a Saanich apartment building in the 3200-block of Quadra Street. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

A Sunday afternoon fire that forced residents of a Saanich apartment to evacuate homes remains under investigation with officials considering it suspicious.

“It’s under investigation as suspicious,” said James Crighton, platoon captain with the Saanich Fire Department, of the fire in the 3200-block of Quadra Street. He declined to confirm a report from the scene that somebody had set a portable toilet in the apartment’s underground parking ablaze.

“I can’t give you that information at this time,” he said. “I can’t divulge anything until we have concrete proof of what actually happened,” he added. He later confirmed though that the fire was in the underground parking lot.

RELATED: Fire official describes Sidney fire as ‘accidental’

Crighton said four engines and 17 firefighters responded to the fire, which did not cause any reported injuries. It is not clear how much damage the fire caused though. “It was in an area where there was concrete,” he said. “So we will have to get a determination from the investigator.”

It is not clear how many people had to leave the building. Pictures from the scene of the fire — which started around 1 p.m. — show a woman holding a child outside the building as Saanich firefighters were rushing to the scene.

Black Press Media will continue to update this story as details become available.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.