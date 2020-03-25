Swiftsure International Yacht Race cancelled in light of COVID-19

The Swiftsure International Yacht Race had a slow start last year due to light winds. This year, the race will not run due to concerns over COVID-19. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

For the first time in more than 70 years, the Swiftsure International Yacht race will not set sail.

A statement released on Tuesday said members of the Swiftsure committee and board of the Royal Victoria Yacht Club determined it was in everyone’s best interest to cancel this year’s event due to the increasing threat of COVID-19.

“The risks associated with transmission of the virus to participants, to our many supporters and to our volunteers is just too great, given the serious attention of our governments and health authorities,” the statement said.

The annual sailing race was to run from May 21 to 25 this year. The Royal Victoria Yacht Club Swiftsure committee will now turn its attention to next year’s race.

