Tahsis ‘all in’ on social distancing, so village asks you to stay out

Village of Tahsis Council is urging all persons considering a trip to Tahsis to follow the Provincial Health Officer’s direction to avoid non-essential travel and stay home.

RELATED: COVID-19: Don’t get away for Easter weekend, Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

A statement from Mayor Martin Davis, on behalf of Tahsis Council, says “As much as we want you to experience the natural beauty of this area, this is not the time to visit Tahsis and the Nootka Sound region.”

Tahsis is located 155 km west of Campbell River on Vancouver Island’s west coast and is reached by paved highway and gravel logging road.

“Like elsewhere, non-essential businesses and public services are closed to support social distancing measures which are critical to prevent the spread of virus transmission. With Tahsis having very limited medical resources and a proportionately high number of vulnerable persons, we must do all we can to protect our community from COVID-19.

“We have survived mill closures, wildfires, landslides, floods and personal tragedies. To keep our community safe and healthy, our residents are ‘all in’ – consistently practising social distancing and self-isolation. Tahsis will still be standing – and thriving – when this pandemic ends, but we need you to do your part by staying away.

“Thousands of people visit Tahsis for world class sport fishing, diving, caving, hiking the Nootka Trail and other local trails or just to experience our amazing community spirit. COVID-19 won’t change any of these, so please venture out our way when it’s the right time. We’d love to see you then!”

RELATED: B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic

RELATED: Young women from Gold River and Tahsis get exposure to RCMP tools and techniques

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Support ‘overwhelming’ for puppies abandoned on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Should you stockpile medication during the pandemic? Experts say no

Canadian Pharmacist Association calls stockpiling “completely unnecessary”

COVID-19 outbreak creates ‘dire situation’ for Sooke charter fishermen

Tightened restrictions from DFO already had sport fishermen struggling to earn a living

Victoria art gallery provides Open Space in an online way

View Chantal Gibson’s recent show on the web, hear Indigenous stories on Instagram starting Sunday

Tablet donation connects Saanich Peninsula seniors to family and friends

Telus gives tablets to more than a dozen senior care homes

Sooke woman, 93, sews aprons for grocery store workers

Emilia “Oma” Tkacz has been donating her crafts to the community for years

40 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., five pandemic-related deaths

No new care home outbreaks, down to 128 in hospital

PHOTOS: B.C. priests offer drive-thru confessions amid COVID-19 pandemic

This new practice allows individuals to practice their religion while social distancing

Tahsis ‘all in’ on social distancing, so village asks you to stay out

Village of Tahsis Council is urging all persons considering a trip to… Continue reading

Support ‘overwhelming’ for puppies abandoned on Vancouver Island

BC SPCA raises thousands in one day for medical costs

World virus deaths pass 100,000, with New York area hit hard

New York metropolitan area accounted for more than half the nation’s over 18,000 deaths on Friday

B.C. Ferries busy on long weekend, even during pandemic

Sailings from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo filling up

B.C. artist erects 15-foot statue and names it COVID

Decades of collecting spare parts culminated in folk art towering over a country road

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibody tests; drones enforce lockdown in Italy

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

Lower Mainland hunting store sees 200% increase in firearm sales

Co-owner of Wanstalls says increase due to a variety of reasons

Most Read