Target reopening time for Johnson Street Bridge remains 5 p.m. today

Work on the Johnson Street Bridge has required the old bridge to remain raised the past two days. The City of Victoria is targeting a 5 p.m. Monday reopening of the old bridge, so commuters heading west may wish to plan an alternate route home. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

For commuters looking to plan their drive home from downtown Victoria today, the City is still projecting a 5 p.m. reopening of the old Johnson Street Bridge, following the completion of construction work on the new bridge today.

There was earlier talk from project director Jonathan Huggett that there was a chance the bridge might reopen sooner than 5 p.m., but a City spokesperson told the News around 2 p.m. that the target was still 5 p.m. The City plans to make an announcement to media as soon as the bridge is open.

BC Transit is not as optimistic, stating in their active alert that the bridge will be closed until approximately 7 p.m. Monday night. And that due to heavy congestions, Route 10 — James Bay to Royal Jubilee — will not be servicing Esquimalt due to heavy congestion.

Stay tuned here to get up to date information, or if you’re leaving downtown before 5, plan an alternate route. The Bay Street corridor has been very congested at time the past couple of days with the old bridge sitting in the raised position to accommodate the work on the new bridge.

