Closed between Bench Road and Cowichan Bay Road

Traffic is now flowing freely after a crash closed the Trans-Canada Highway at the top of Golf Course Hill south of Duncan, between Bench Road and Cowichan Bay Road Monday morning.

Detours were in effect, and motorists are asked to take alternate routes if possible.

The incident notification was issued at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 25 by Drive BC. The closure announcement came one hour later.

Witnesses reported the incident involved a semi-truck but other vehicles, if any, haven’t been noted.