Temporary closure planned for Highway 4 on Dec. 7

Closure will allow crews to remove debris

Highway 4 east of Port Alberni will be closed for a few hours this week to remove debris.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced that Highway 4 at the Cameron Lake bluffs will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to allow crews to remove debris that fell within the catchment barricades earlier this week.

The rockfall took place on Tuesday, after two days of heavy wind and rain across most of southwestern B.C.

“The minor rockslide was completely intercepted by the rock-fall mitigation barrier and fencing,” said a ministry spokesperson. “The ministry’s geotechnical engineers evaluated the site and determined travel remained safe.”

The cleanup will involve equipment using the travelling lanes of Highway 4 while rock is removed from behind the barricades. The highway will reopen to traffic once the work is complete.