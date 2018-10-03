Thanksgiving comes early to Victoria’s Our Place Society

Kitchen staff at the community centre are preparing 1,000 pounds of turkey

Members of Greater Victoria’s largest inner-city community centre with be celebrating Thanksgiving a few days early this year.

Our Place Society is holding its annual turkey dinner today over the noon hour for approximately 600 of the city’s most vulnerable citizens, and an army of volunteers will be dishing out all the trimmings.

“Thanksgiving is a special time to be with loved ones. For many people who are struggling, we’re the closest family they have,” said Don Evans, executive director of Our Place.

“We want everyone to feel a sense of belonging and enjoy a great meal.”

The kitchen at Our Place has been hard at work preparing 1,000 lbs of turkey, 500 lbs of potatoes, 250 lbs of stuffing, 200 lbs of vegetables, 55lbs of cranberry sauce, 25 gallons of gravy, 125 pumpkin pies and 1,500 cups of coffee.

Our Place Society routinely serves over 1,000 meals per day, in addition to providing snacks, showers, clothing, counseling and outreach services to Victoria’s most vulnerable.



