Parking spot 2717 in the 1300-block of Broad Street was the most ticketed regular parking spot in Victoria in 2018. It’s a 90-minute spot, and 123 people got tickets for parking too long (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

The most ticketed parking spot in Victoria is…

The top 10 most ticketed parking spots in 2018 were all in the downtown core

Most people seem to underestimate their car’s size in downtown Victoria; half of the top 10 most-ticketed parking spots in Victoria in 2018 were designated short vehicle parking spots.

The most ticketed spot in town was right at the end of the 600-block of View Street, across from Earl’s Restaurant. The short-vehicle designated spot is designed for cars that are 3.5 metres long or shorter, but 264 people received tickets for parking a larger vehicle there.

All of the top-10 spots are outlined in the interactive map below:

The other short vehicle spots include:

  • #5709 in the 700-block of Fisgard Street, which saw 234 tickets
  • #4131 in the 600-block of Johnson Street, which saw 229 tickets
  • #3807 in the 700 block of Yates Street, which saw Short 221 tickets
  • #2641 in the 600- block of View Street, which saw 127 tickets

The next-largest category of parking fee recipients are those who overstayed their welcome at 20-minute maximum locations:

  • #3809 in the 700-block of Yates Street, which saw 157 tickets
  • #3407 in the 700-block of Fort Street 20 which saw 142 tickets
  • #4137 in the 1400-block of Douglas Street which saw 139 tickets

As for the regular, 90-minute parking spots, the most ticketed area was spot #2717 in the 1300-block of Broad Street, just outside the Wolf-Sheep Arthouse, which was ticketed 123 times.

The close runner-up was #3818 in the 700-Block of Yates Street, near the Yates Street Taphouse, which saw 120 tickets.

Regardless of the type of spot, each ticket comes up to $40, which can be reduced down to $20 if paid within 14 days.

