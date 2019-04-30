The sun streak begins today Victoria! Tuesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 18 C and a overnight low of 6 C according to Environment Canada.
Wednesday will be mainly sunny becoming windy in the late afternoon with a high of 15 C and an overnight low of 6 C.
Thursday will see sun and a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 6 C.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 16 C and an overnight low of 5 C.
