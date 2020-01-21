Thief steals donation box, tip jar from Oak Bay businesses

Oak Bay police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing from local businesses Monday evening. (Twitter/Oak Bay Police)

Oak Bay Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing donation boxes and tip jars from local businesses.

The police department said a woman “helped herself” to at least one donation box and one tip jar from at least two busy stores on Oak Bay Avenue Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. She is described as being around 40 years old and standing about five-foot-three.

The Oak Bay Cobs Bread confirmed that store was targeted. A woman came in around 5:30 p.m. and waited until employees were distracted before stealing the business’s donation box, estimated to have about $20 inside.

Police said they will release a higher quality image if one becomes available.

READ ALSO: Oak Bay thief cleans up, steals Dyson vacuum

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.