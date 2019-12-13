A thief is targetting staff rooms in Greater Victoria according to the Victoria Police Department. (VicPd handout)

Thief targets staff rooms at Victoria businesses

Surveillance shows man entering staff room where several items were reported stolen

A thief is targeting staff rooms in Greater Victoria according to the Victoria Police Department.

In the most recent case, VicPD was called to the 1400-block of Blanshard Street on Dec. 11. The manager had surveillance footage of a man, around 4 a.m. following a person making a delivery into the business. The suspect, who appears to be a man, then went into the staff area where several items including cash, wallets and a mobile phone were stolen.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 40 to 50 years old, wearing a dark leather coat, blue jeans, a dark toque and with a large backpack.

This theft and the suspect described closely resemble several recent similar incidents targeting staff rooms in Victoria.

READ ALSO: Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

VicPD community services division officers ask businesses to be on alert that someone is targeting local businesses and staff rooms. Officers remind all workers and business operators to ensure staff rooms and valuables are secure.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654 or report anonymously through Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Most Read