Thousands line the streets around the Legislature for Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria

Suzette Goldsworthy, who served as a private in the New Zealand army has been coming to the Remembrance Day ceremony since she moved to Canada 18 years ago and has brought her two young children since they were infants. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) More than 70 wreaths were placed around the Cenotaph, honouring the almost 200,000 Canadians who were killed or wounded in the First World War, the 68,000 personnel who were killed or wounded in the Second World War, the more than 150 Canadians who were killed in Afghanistan, the more than 500 killed in Korea and the 130 soldiers who have died in peacekeeping missions. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) A father places a poppy on his son at the Remembrance Day ceremony held downtown Victoria on Monday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Laurel Collins, MP, lays a wreath on behalf of the Government of Canada at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Mayor Lisa Helps lays a wreath on behalf of the City of Victoria at the Remembrance Day ceremony held downtown Victoria on Monday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Arnold Lim lays a wreath on behalf of Victoria News at the Remembrance Day ceremony in Victoria. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff) Thousands of people attended the Remembrance Day ceremony held at the Cenotaph by the Legislature building in Victoria. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Thousands of people lined the streets surrounding the Provincial Cenotaph and the Legislature building on Monday to remember those who died fighting for the freedom of the country.

A parade of military officials made their way up Government Street to finish on Belville Street as the ceremony began. People sang “O Canada” and bowed their heads as the last post sounded at 11 a.m., to begin two minutes of silence, followed by a 21-gun salute and a fly by.

Great to see how many people came out to take in Victoria’s Remembrance Day ceremony. @VictoriaNews pic.twitter.com/h4SkLr7gK3 — kendra crighton (@kendracrighton) November 11, 2019

“So out of all minutes in a calendar year, they gave us two, two minutes to remember, two minutes to reason, two minutes to react, two minutes to resolve and then a lifetime to make a difference,” said reverend Andrew Gates, of the CD Royal Canadian Legion, to the young and old faces in the crowd.

READ ALSO: Son of Second World War veteran returns to Norway to see site of rescue, repatriation

More than 70 wreaths were placed around the Cenotaph, honouring the almost 200,000 Canadians who were killed or wounded in the First World War, the 68,000 personnel who were killed or wounded in the Second World War, the more than 150 Canadians who were killed in Afghanistan, the more than 500 killed in Korea and the 130 soldiers who have died in peacekeeping missions.

READ ALSO: Colwood house helps homeless veterans get back on their feet

Suzette Goldsworthy, who served as a private in the New Zealand army has been coming to the Remembrance Day ceremony since she moved to Canada 18 years ago and has brought her two young children since they were infants.

“We don’t live in the world we live in without the freedoms that were given to us from the soldiers that fought or are currently serving and have given the ultimate sacrifice of parts of themselves or their lives,” she said, adding that both her grandfathers fought in the Second World War. “We don’t know how our world will change in the future, but it’s from our past that we get to live the way we do now.

Mayor Lisa Helps was in attendance and said she was glad to see the number of people who turned out to pay their respects.

“It’s so moving to see so many people coming here and remembering — not only the people who have lost their lives, but the people who are overseas serving right now,” she said. “While the rest of us are happily living our lives there are people who are serving our country and working for peace. To me, it’s a very important day”



kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

Follow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.