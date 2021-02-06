Three COVID-19 cases confirmed at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt

Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at CFB Esquimalt since Feb. 3. (Black Press file photo)

Three civilian defence team members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Esquimalt since Wednesday (Feb. 3).

The first case of the virus was reported late Wednesday evening – it was discovered that a defence team member working in the Fleet Maintenance Facility Cape Breton, located at CFB Esquimalt, had tested positive. The following day, the facility adopted a minimum manning procedure, meaning only essential workers were present.

Despite the precautions, on Friday two more defence team members tested positive – one in the morning and one in the evening. Both individuals had been in close contact with the first team member who contracted the virus.

Lt.-Cmdr Tony Wright, senior public affairs officer for Maritime Forces Pacific, said the fleet maintenance facility is currently being sanitized and remains at minimum manning. He said contact tracing and testing is being carried out by BC Public Health.

He added that their priority is the safety of their members and that they will only return to full working capacity when it is safe to do so.

Exposures were also reported this week at Stelly’s Secondary School in Central Saanich, where students may have been exposed to COVID-19 on Feb. 1, and Bard and Banker pub in downtown Victoria, where patrons may have been exposed on Jan. 23.

