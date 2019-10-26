The City of Victoria and Victoria Fire Department have provided tips and tricks for ghosts and goblins to make the most of all of Halloween. (Pixabay image)

Tips to have a safe Halloween in Victoria

Victoria Fire Department says be cautious with costumes and around flames

Halloween season means costumes, decorations and of course, candy and the City of Victoria and Victoria Fire Department have provided tips and tricks for ghosts and goblins to make the most of all of the spooky fun.

To prevent trips and falls, it’s recommended to not choose costumes that are billowing, long or have trailing fabric. Those that are making a costume are being advised to choose material that won’t ignite easily if it comes in contact with heat or flame. If the costume has a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough to see out of.

READ ALSO: Halloween roundup: Bonfires, fireworks and haunted houses

Incorporate glow-in-the-dark props or flashlights with costumes to make it easier to see at night and keep decorations like dried flowers, cornstalks and crepe paper away from open flames and heat sources – including light bulbs and heaters – as they are flammable.

Pumpkin carving is a great tradition and seeing jack-o-lanterns lit up at night adds to the spooky fun. When lighting them, choose a flashlight or battery-operated candles or use extreme caution with real candles, making sure children are watched at all times when the candles are lit.

Advise children to stay away from open flames and be sure they know how to stop, drop and roll if their costume catches fire. Keep exits clear of decorations so nothing blocks escape routes and keep outdoor pathways clear of tripping hazards for trick-or-treaters.

READ ALSO: Google’s most-searched Halloween costumes of 2019

Food Allergy Canada’s #ShineATealLight on Food Allergy this Halloween campaign will also be back to show that you have non-food items available for trick-or-treaters with allergies. Those wanting to participate can shine a teal light bulb outside their home or keep a teal pumpkin or lantern on their doorstep. Homes can also be registered to be part of a Teal Pumpkin Project map at https://www.foodallergy.org/education-awareness/teal-pumpkin-project/map.

The public is also reminded that the sale, possession or discharge of fireworks is prohibited in the City of Victoria. Fireworks include firecrackers, fireballs, Roman candles, sky rockets, squibs, torpedoes and any other explosive designated as a firework by regulation.

Victoria Police enforce the bylaw and can issue fines or seize fireworks. The minimum fine is $200 and the maximum fine is $10,000.

