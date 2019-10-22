Halloween roundup: Bonfires, fireworks and haunted houses

Bonfires will take place across Greater Victoria on Halloween night. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Victoria:

The Fernwood Halloween Bonfire is back, inviting ghosts, ghouls and families to come celebrate Halloween with the community. The burning of the bonfire begins at sunset at Stevenson Park, taking place until 10 p.m. Attendees are invited to come in costume, bring instruments, chairs and candy. Inside the Fernwood Community Centre gymnasium, a children’s bouncy castle will be set up, along with other family activities and homemade hot apple cider.

Halloween Trick-or-Treating at the Market invites little ghouls and goblins to the Victoria Public Market at the Hudson from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Halloween. All permanent market vendors will have treats available for the little ones.

Esquimalt:

The Hallowe’en Bonfire, hosted by the Esquimalt Lions takes place on Halloween as well, happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the Archie Browning Sports Centre — including an all-ages costume contest, with hot dogs and hot chocolate by donation.

Oak Bay:

Oak Bay Avenue merchants and the Oak Bay municipal hall offers treats in stores from Foul Bay Road to Monterey Avenue from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Halloween.

A massive bonfire will be held at Fireman’s Park, adjacent to the Oak Bay Police Department and fire hall, including hot chocolate, a costume contest and the chance to spray a fire hose!

Also, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., each day of the week leading up to the Oct. 31 — and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Halloween — hundreds of carved pumpkins are on display behind municipal hall, featuring the likes of local personalities, cartoon characters, the royal family and celebrities.

Saanich:

The Festival of Fear at Galey Farms has four main venues, with a haunted house for kids and a 6,000 Carnevil Haunted House for adults. The event runs nightly, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. from Oct. 17 to 20 and Oct. 24 to 31.

Saanich Peninsula:

Sidney’s fifth annual Treat Street closes downtown Sidney to traffic and invites families to trick-or-treat from local merchants. Happening on Halloween from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Central Saanich Fire Department hosts a bonfire and fireworks on Halloween at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at around 8 p.m. in Centennial Park.

Sooke:

The Otter Point Volunteer Fire Department hosts a bonfire and fireworks, sponsored by Camp Barnard. Starting at 6 p.m., with hot chocolate, hot dogs and candy bags and fireworks at 7:30 p.m.