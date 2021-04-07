Tires slashed on 20 Langford vehicles, West Shore RCMP seeks info and surveillance footage

RCMP say 20 Langford vehicles had tires slashed on Easter weekend. Black Press File Photo

West Shore RCMP is investigating what it called a “mischief spree” after 20 vehicles in Langford had tires slashed during the Easter long weekend.

The tires were slashed between April 2 and 4 in the area of Brock Avenue and Fergus Court.

Anyone with surveillance footage or who saw suspicious behaviour is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP non-emergency line at 250-474-2264.

Police also note that April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month and remind people to not keep items in visible spots in their vehicles.

Other tips to reduce the chance of being the target of the auto crime include: locking your vehicle, removing or hiding all belongings, not leaving keys in vehicles and parking in well-lit and high-traffic areas.

