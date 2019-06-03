Early morning crash snarls traffic on Sooke Road

More than 1,000 without power

Westbound traffic on Sooke Road is closed at Ronald Road and vehicles are being detoured to Latoria Road due to a motor vehicle crash that knocked out power to more than 1,000 residents in the area early Monday morning. (BC Hydro)

Eastbound traffic is also being impacted.

BC Hydro says the outage occurred at around 2:30 a.m. and they expect crews, currently on scene, to restore power by 8:30 a.m.

Residents in the area south of Langford Parkway, east of Westshore Parkway, west of Antrobus Crescent and north of Tayberry Terrace have been affected.

More to come.