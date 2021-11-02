Trial in murder of teenage girl from Nanaimo will go ahead

A date for a trial related to Makayla Chang’s murder case is expected to be set on Nov. 15. Steven Michael Bacon stands accused of first-degree murder. (Submitted photos)

The man charged in the 2017 death of a teenage girl in Nanaimo will stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Steven Michael Bacon was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Makayla Chang, whose body was found months after she was first reported missing in March 2017. A preliminary inquiry, to determine if there is sufficient evidence for a trial, was held Monday, Nov. 1.

A date for a B.C. Supreme Court trial is expected to be established on Nov. 15.

Details from the inquiry are protected under a publication ban. Bacon was transferred from a maximum security facility in Ontario to B.C. in late October ahead of the inquiry.

Members of Chang’s family were present in court for Monday’s inquiry.

RELATED: Man charged in teen’s murder makes first appearance in Nanaimo court

RELATED: Accused in Makayla Chang’s death pleads not guilty



reporter@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Court