A Don Mann Excavating truck briefly became stuck in a muddy section of beach during seawall reconstruction at Cadboro Bay on Thursday, July 8. (Pixabay photo)

A Don Mann Excavating truck briefly became stuck in a muddy section of beach during seawall reconstruction at Cadboro Bay on Thursday, July 8. (Pixabay photo)

Truck briefly bogged down on Cadboro Bay beach

Vehicle had been helping with rebuilding of residential seawall

Construction on a Cadboro Bay seawall was briefly slowed down by a truck getting stuck in the muck.

Don Mann Excavating had been working with beachfront homeowners on Waring Place to reconstruct a seawall on Thursday morning when a company truck got bogged down along a muddy, seaweed-covered section of beach.

ALSO READ: Future uses up for debate as conversation continues on former Oak Bay Lodge site

The truck had been carrying several boulders and was freed from the mud within a couple hours, according to Don Mann general manager Scott Jacobson. He said the seawall project, happening just east of Cadboro-Gyro Park, has resumed and remains on schedule.

Don Mann has been serving the Victoria community through residential, municipal and commercial projects since 1947.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

ConstructiondevelopmentTrucks

Previous story
Lambda variant spreading in South America one of many Canada is monitoring: Tam
Next story
Future uses up for debate as conversation continues on former Oak Bay Lodge site

Just Posted

West Shore RCMP is looking for 15-year-old Lia Barker after she was last seen on June 30. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)
MISSING: Lia Barker last seen on June 30 in Victoria

People with physical disabilities shouldn’t be discounted when designing developments, said Coun. Terri O’Keeffe, as council discussed a new townhouse proposal for Resthaven Drive. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney councillor calls for attitude adjustment around accessibility

The passing lane in each direction on a section of the Trans-Canada Highway through Langford will be closed for three hours Thursday night. (Courtesy of Google Maps)
Three-hour fast lane closure on Highway 1 in Langford coming Thursday night

Lucas Hill, 7, and Daniel Hill, 5, hand over their pocket money to veteran John Hillman, 102, after he finished his 2021 fundraiser for Save the Children. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Youngsters offer pocket money donation as Oak Bay veteran finishes fundraising walk