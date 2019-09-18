Truck involved in Malahat crash had no insurance

The driver of a commercial truck who crashed through a guard rail on the Malahat Monday has been charged for not having insurance and driving without due care and attention.
On Sept. 16 at 2:35 p.m. the West Shore RCMP and emergency crews responded to a commercial truck that had gone off the road and into a power pole on the Trans-Canada Highway near Aspen Road, according to Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.
“There were significant delays to traffic Monday afternoon as hydro crews repaired the power pole and lines,” Dovell noted.
The crash caused approximately 200 BC Hydro customers to lose power.
Police and commercial vehicle safety enforcement officers investigated the collision, Dovell said.
The 27-year-old driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The vehicle was removed from the site on Tuesday.
