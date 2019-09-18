Witnesses say a truck was driven off the side of the Malahat, over a concrete barrier and into a utility pole on Sept. 16. (Courtesy of Haley Parkhill)

Truck involved in Malahat crash had no insurance

Driver faces charges of driving without due care and attention, no insurance for Monday’s crash

The driver of a commercial truck who crashed through a guard rail on the Malahat Monday has been charged for not having insurance and driving without due care and attention.

On Sept. 16 at 2:35 p.m. the West Shore RCMP and emergency crews responded to a commercial truck that had gone off the road and into a power pole on the Trans-Canada Highway near Aspen Road, according to Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP.

“There were significant delays to traffic Monday afternoon as hydro crews repaired the power pole and lines,” Dovell noted.

The crash caused approximately 200 BC Hydro customers to lose power.

READ ALSO: Malahat truck crash cleared but over 200 still without power

Police and commercial vehicle safety enforcement officers investigated the collision, Dovell said.

The 27-year-old driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The vehicle was removed from the site on Tuesday.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

