BC Ferries and BC Transit have both warned of travel disruption ahead of the B.C Day long weekend. (Charlotte Prong/Parkhill File)

Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing, 100 per cent full

The long weekend is here

The start of the long weekend is upon us and that means a busy day for anyone travelling on the ferries. B.C. Ferries’ 7 a.m. sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay is 100 per cent full as of 6:25 and the 8 a.m. sailing is 78 per cent full. The 9 a.m. sailing is currently at 71 per cent full.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 55 per cent full and the 8 a.m. sailing is 55 per cent full.

The Duke Point to Tsawwassen 7:45 a.m. sailing is 81 per cent full and the 10:15 sailing is 77 per cent full.

The Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay 6:25 a.m. sailing is 72 per cent full and the 7:40 a.m. sailing is 64 per cent full.

For current ferry conditions visit bcferries.com/current_conditions/terminals.html.


