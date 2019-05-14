Tuesday’s forecast is calling for cloud coverage with rain beginning early in the morning and a high of 13 C. The rain is expected to end in the evening with an overnight low of 8 C. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Tuesday will see rain, high of 13 C

Plus your weekly forecast

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for cloud coverage with rain beginning early in the morning and a high of 13 C. The rain is expected to end in the evening with an overnight low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Parents feel unheard about proposed Quadra Elementary bike lane

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C. Overnight is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Ballet Victoria’s Alice in Wonderland: A dancer’s perspective

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C. An overnight low of 10 C is expected.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Parents feel unheard about proposed Quadra Elementary bike lane
Next story
Crews respond to crash early Tuesday morning, driver trapped

Just Posted

‘We’re rolling the dice’: Esquimalt Firefighter union president questions staffing model

Andrew Zado wants more consistant staffing for his team

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Google timelapse shows the West Shore’s transformation over three decades

Watch the West Shore really change

PHOTOS: Calgary’s Cavalry FC comes out with a win against Pacific FC Wednesday night

Pacific FC has one more shot to stay in the Canadian Championship

Search called off for missing Sooke surfer

Anyone with information asked to call RCMP

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of May 14

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should horse-drawn carriages be phased out in the City of Victoria?

Horse-drawn carriage companies are again getting a rough ride in the City… Continue reading

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Most Read