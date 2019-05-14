Tuesday will see rain, high of 13 C

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for cloud coverage with rain beginning early in the morning and a high of 13 C. The rain is expected to end in the evening with an overnight low of 8 C. (File Photo/Black Press Media)

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for cloud coverage with rain beginning early in the morning and a high of 13 C. The rain is expected to end in the evening with an overnight low of 8 C.

READ ALSO: Parents feel unheard about proposed Quadra Elementary bike lane

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C. Overnight is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11 C.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Ballet Victoria’s Alice in Wonderland: A dancer’s perspective

Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C. An overnight low of 10 C is expected.

Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9 C.