Tuesday will see rain, high of 13 C

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for cloud coverage with rain beginning early in the morning and a high of 13 C. The rain is expected to end in the evening with an overnight low of 8 C.
Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 18 C. Overnight is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11 C.
Thursday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 17 C. An overnight low of 10 C is expected.
Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9 C.
