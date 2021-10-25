UPDATE: Lanes reopened after back-to-back Pat Bay Highway collisions

Highway 17 saw two separate incidents congesting traffic. (BC HighwayCams)

Saanich and Central Saanich police responded to two traffic incidents

Highway 17 has reopened in both directions following back-to-back afternoon collisions.

Two incidents along Highway 17 stalled traffic northbound near Sayward Road and southbound near Tanner Road at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 25.

A single-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 in Saanich congested traffic, according to Saanich Police.

In Central Saanich, police responded to a multi-vehicle crash blocking both southbound lanes near Tanner Road.

READ MORE: Planned highway flyover will meet Pat Bay traffic’s ‘highest priority needs,’ ministry says

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

car crash