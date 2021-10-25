UPDATE: Lanes reopened after back-to-back Pat Bay Highway collisions

Highway 17 has reopened in both directions following back-to-back afternoon collisions.
Two incidents along Highway 17 stalled traffic northbound near Sayward Road and southbound near Tanner Road at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 25.
A single-vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 in Saanich congested traffic, according to Saanich Police.
In Central Saanich, police responded to a multi-vehicle crash blocking both southbound lanes near Tanner Road.
