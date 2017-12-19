Two dead after murder-suicide in Needles, B.C.

Two men are dead after a murder-suicide shooting in a small community in rural B.C. on Monday night

Police say they were called to the community of Needles, on the west shore of the Arrow Lakes, after receiving reports of shots being fired.

“On attendance, Nakusp RCMP officers secured the scene and based on their observations awaited the arrival of the [Southeast District] SED Emergency Response Team,” police said a news release.

Officers entered two neighbouring houses and found a deceased man in each location. One was 83 and the other 58 years old, RCMP said.

Both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say they’re not looking for further suspects at this time. RCMP have been in contact with the next of kin.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and BC Coroners are investigating the men’s deaths.

No further information is being released by RCMP.

Needles is located about 60 kilometres south of Nakusp, B.C.