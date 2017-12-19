The Needles ferry station. (Wikipedia)

Two dead after murder-suicide in Needles, B.C.

Both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Two men are dead after a murder-suicide shooting in a small community in rural B.C. on Monday night

Police say they were called to the community of Needles, on the west shore of the Arrow Lakes, after receiving reports of shots being fired.

“On attendance, Nakusp RCMP officers secured the scene and based on their observations awaited the arrival of the [Southeast District] SED Emergency Response Team,” police said a news release.

Officers entered two neighbouring houses and found a deceased man in each location. One was 83 and the other 58 years old, RCMP said.

Both men suffered fatal gunshot wounds.

Police say they’re not looking for further suspects at this time. RCMP have been in contact with the next of kin.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crimes Unit and BC Coroners are investigating the men’s deaths.

No further information is being released by RCMP.

Needles is located about 60 kilometres south of Nakusp, B.C.

Comments are closed

Previous story
UPDATED: Retaining wall collapse at bus stop on Oak Bay Avenue may be due to wet weather
Next story
Snow Day on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Wide range of Greater Victoria residents taking on naloxone training

Counsellor has trained software developers, baristas, barbers and more

UPDATED: Power restored at Victoria airport due to snow

Flight operations were not affected

Sidney’s safety building now costs $14.8 million

Town says most of added costs will be covered by BC Ambulance Service

Greater Victoria schools reach out to the world

School districts and post-secondary institutions targeting international students

Sidney commercial vacancy rates declining

Economic Development Commission has budget restored to improve visibility

Snow Day on Vancouver Island

Winter hit the Island early and hard on Tuesday

Saanich ratifies hikes in water and sewer rates

Council Monday ratified hikes in water and sewage rates, while borrowing money… Continue reading

Saanich Police advise drivers to be cautious in snowy conditions

Saanich Police is advising drivers to use caution as snow is falling… Continue reading

Verdict expected in ex-Mountie Tim Shields’ sexual assault trial Wednesday

Former RCMP spokesperson was charged with one count of sexual assault

Families speak out in defence of B.C.’s Mental Health Act

Many are speaking out against demands that the B.C. government tighten the province’s Mental Health Act

Indigenous woman’s grave site brings pilgrims to former B.C. residential school

Rose Prince arrived at the former Lejac Residential School in British Columbia when she was six years old and never left

Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Deslauriers records first two-goal game as Canadiens down Canucks 7-5

Canadian Press Story of the Year: sexual harassment

The Canadian Press annual survey saw 23 out of 80 votes cast for sexual harassment as the most compelling story of the year

Snow blankets southern half of B.C.

Tuesday’s snow storm marked the first significant snowfall for Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland.

Most Read