A deadly fire broke out at about 2:30 a.m. on Monday, in the 170-unit Mountain Village Garden Apartment complex in North Vancouver. (Google Maps)

Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries

Two people have died in an apartment fire in North Vancouver.

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries, ranging from minor to severe.

The blaze broke out at about 2:30 a.m., in the 170 unit Mountain Village Garden Apartment complex.

READ MORE: Community rallies to support Mexican farmworkers displaced by fire

Sixteen suites in two of several buildings in the complex are destroyed.

Firefighters say 150 residents were evacuated but many have been allowed to return because their buildings were not involved.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

(Global)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver Island teen makes it to prom days after her dress was stolen
Next story
Leave babies alone this Bambi season

Just Posted

Cannabis back on the table at Esquimalt council

Township prepares bylaw days after legalization of marijuana passes in Senate

UVic welcomes more than 3,700 new grads

Convocations span the week of June 11

Esquimalt welcomes first coffee roastery

The Esquimalt Roasting Company offers fresh coffee in micro batches

WATCH: VicPD defend their turf— on the soccer field

Police officers joined youth in friendly soccer game

Car accident on the Malahat leaves 1 dead and 2 in critical condition

Alcohol being investigated as a factor

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

FIFA World Cup preview: Whitecaps’ Kendall Waston hopes to repeat success of Costa Rica in 2014 in Group E

Brazil, led by Neymar, considered likely winners of Group D

Two dead in overnight North Vancouver apartment fire

Fire officials say 16 others have been taken to hospital with various injuries

Social media addiction having deadly results among youth

Kelowna website owner says excessive social media reliance is causing a surge in suicide rates.

A look at the events leading up to Canada vs. US battle

How did it comes to this? Leaders of Canada and the United States are locked in an ugly battle

Trump attacks target Canada’s supply-managed dairy system

Trump warns that Canada would face repercussions unless supply-managed dairy system is dismantled

Migrants remain at sea as Italy-Malta standoff escalates

Italy-Malta refused to let a rescue ship with 629 people aboard dock in their ports

Vancouver Island teen makes it to prom days after her dress was stolen

Donated dress, Lamborghini ride make it a prom night to remember for grad from Nanaimo

Every parent fears the late night knock of a cop

The RCMP doesn’t drive to your house at 1:30 a.m. and take off its hat to tell you you’ve won the 6/49

Most Read