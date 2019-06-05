Two Nanaimo men arrested after Mounties find drugs, weapons during Sooke traffic stop

Suspects remain in custody

Sooke Mounties have charged two men following a traffic stop. (Black Press Media)

Two Nanaimo residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon in Sooke after police found drugs and weapons during a traffic stop.

Officers pulled over the vehicle at about 12:15 p.m., according to a Sooke RCMP press release.

Police were alerted after a report of a suspicious vehicle in the George Lane area of Sooke. A witness said one occupant in the vehicle was holding a pistol.

The vehicle was reported stolen in Nanaimo, police said.

Police took three men into custody.

A disabled man was a passenger in the vehicle. He was released at the scene.

It was a different story for the other two men in the car.

A search of the vehicle discovered a small quantity of methamphetamine, brass knuckles, balaclavas , and a pellet pistol that was identical in appearance to a real firearm.

The two men, aged 29 and 28,were arrested and held in custody.

The duo faces charges of weapons possession, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and various breach offences.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


