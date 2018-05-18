Two suspects wanted in relation to Beacon Hill Stabbing

The Victoria Police Department is looking for two young women involved in an attempted robbery

Police released descriptions of two suspects involved in a stabbing in Beacon Hill Park on May 14. (File photo)

Victoria Police have released the descriptions of two female suspects wanted in relation to a stabbing that occured in Beacon Hill Park Monday morning.

The first is a young woman between 16 and 18 years old. She is described as Caucasian, five foot, three inches tall with a small build and long dark hair. At the time of the incident she was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants and runners.

The second woman is between 16 and 20 years old, and is described as Aboriginal, standing five foot, one inch tall with a small build and dark, shoulder length hair. She was wearing makeup at the time of the incidenet, as well as a black sweater, black pants and black runners.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654. To place an anonymous call you can call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com