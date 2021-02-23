LaRae Richards loads an order for deliver via Uber Eats Wednesday afternoon at Red Onion Burgers in Mountlake Terrace on May 17, 2017. (Kevin Clark / The Herald)

Uber Eats service area expands to Saanich Peninsula

Delivery platform launched in Victoria in 2018

Uber Eats has expanded its services up the Saanich Peninsula.

Uber Eats is expanding its services up the Saanich Peninsula, in the areas outlined in the map provided. (Courtesy of Uber Eats)

The food delivery company announced Tuesday that Uber Eats will offer food delivery, pick-up and online ordering from just north of Sidney stretching into Saanich, excluding an area west of John Dean Provincial Park.

Uber Eats, which has been available in Victoria since August 2018, partners with restaurants to offer food delivery and pick-up so that people can get take-out from their favourite local eatery.

READ ALSO: UBER Eats food delivery launches in Greater Victoria

To use the service, customers can download the Uber Eats app, choose their delivery address and browse local restaurants. Users can track orders from pick up to delivery.

Uber Eats first launched in Canada in 2015 and has grown to include more than 8,000 restaurants and 10,000 delivery partners.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaSaanich PeninsulaUber

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
British Columbians asked for input on Blue Economy
Next story
Motorist who struck and killed jogger on Gabriola Island gets two-year sentence

Just Posted

Skaters take to the ice of Panama Flats in 2017. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich spikes 37-acre ALR expansion at Panama Flats

Council to explore small-scale farming at the wetlands instead

(Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria students want voting seat on transit commission

The University of Victoria and Camosun College student societies share a non-voting seat

Victoria police arrested a man Tuesday after he reportedly smashed a sledgehammer into a bylaw officer’s truck and fled into Beacon Hill Park on his bike. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after sledgehammer smashed into Victoria bylaw officer’s truck

Suspect released with a court date

Northbound traffic along the Pat Bay Highway at Exit 11 came to a halt Tuesday evening after a dump truck went off the road. (Courtesy of Elyza Hartnell)
Dump truck in ditch halts Pat Bay Highway evening traffic

Incident was cleared shortly after 5 p.m.

Kara Sorensen, diagnosed with lung cancer in July, says it’s important for people to view her as healthy and vibrant, rather than sick. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)
Metchosin woman seeks treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Fundraising page launched on Karen Sorensen’s behalf, with a goal of $250,000

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Cowichan Tribes members line up at a drive-up clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 13 to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the region. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Cowichan Tribes COVID-19 death count hits four

Second doses of Pfizer vaccine expected on March 8 as community count hits 230 since Dec. 31

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Motorist who struck and killed jogger on Gabriola Island gets two-year sentence

William Goosman pleaded guilty last fall in connection with incident that killed Jay Dearman

FILE - Tiger Woods looks on during the trophy ceremony on the practice green after the final round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Woods was injured Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in a vehicle rollover in Los Angeles County and had to be extricated from the vehicle with the “jaws of life” tools, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.(AP Photo/Ryan Kang)
Tiger Woods seriously injured in California car crash

Cause of the wreck on a two-lane road curving through upscale LA suburb was not clear

Most Read