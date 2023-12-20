Union files labour complaint against BC Ferries over extra benefits

Claims BC Ferries provided benefits outside contract, defamed union after union became aware

The union representing ferry workers has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against BC Ferries, saying the company tried to lower the union’s reputation among members.

The B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union filed the complaint through the B.C. Labour Relations Board on Dec. 14, according to an email on behalf of their lawyer Colin Gusikoski at Victory Square Law Office. The complaint alleges BC Ferries was providing union members with a “substantial benefit” that wasn’t contained in the collective agreement, specifically housing and accommodation in remote communities.

Union president Eric McNeely told Black Press Media Tuesday (Dec. 19) that it was about a year and a half ago that the union became aware BC Ferries had been providing housing to some union members, as well as a stipend to others in various locations.

McNeely said the union “after really not receiving any information” from BC Ferries, filed a grievance. It was through that process they learned there were more locations where the company had been providing other benefits “without the knowledge or consent of the union,” the complaint notes.

The union claims that BC Ferries then withdrew its benefits and blamed the union for the removal. It also alleges that BC Ferries divulged confidential discussions to union members “in an attempt to further foment distrust against the Union.”

The B.C. Ferry and Marine Workers’ Union is seeking several remedies through the complaint, including BC Ferries declaring it committed unfair labour practices, an order for $100,000 in damages for bargaining directly with employees and $1 million in damages for defamation.

The union represents about 4,700 regular and casual employees, as well as 100 seasonal employees hired during the summer and peak-demand periods.

In an emailed statement to Black Press Media, BC Ferries said is aware of the complaint and will be responding to it, but “there is a limitation to what we can say right now as the matter is now before the Labour Relations Board.”

BC Ferries’ statement adds that it is currently in the middle of an arbitration process with the union, which will determine wage adjustment for 2024.

CEO Nicolas Jimenez said the goal through this entire bargaining process is to deliver a good outcome for employees.

“We recognize the hard work they do everyday and the critical role they play in moving passengers and goods up and down the coast. We’re looking forward to the arbitration panel’s decision in the new year and expect it’ll deliver wage improvements that reflect how important our people are to BC Ferries.”

