University athlete killed in Kamloops car crash identified by family

Owyn McInnis died in the crash, while 2 of his teammates suffered critical injuries

The victim of a crash in Kamloops has been identified as a Thompson Rivers University athlete.

Owyn McInnis, a member of the TRU men’s volleyball team died in the multi-vehicle crash in Kamloops Wednesday (Nov. 29). He was a fourth year outside hitter from Guelph, Ont.

Two of his teammates were also in the car and remain in Royal Inland Hospital with critical injuries.

McInnis’s mom, Erin Walter, confirmed her son’s death in an Instagram post on Friday afternoon. The post has since been made private.

The mother of Owyn McInnis, who was the TRU volleyball player killed in the multi-vehicle accident in Kamloops posts some thoughts on Instagram.



"I’m numb that Sunday was the last day I’ll ever see my son again.”



She is in Kamloops, and there is a criminal investigation. pic.twitter.com/Qxow3pjiUU — Ben Steiner (@BenSteiner00) December 2, 2023

Walter also confirmed in the post that a criminal investigation is on going.

McInnis’s family was in Kamloops on the Nov. 24-26 weekend to watch their son play.

On Saturday morning, the TRU men’s volleyball team announced that the team will now have the Owyn McInnis Memorial Men’s Volleyball Athletic Award. In total, $20,000 has already been donated by two donors.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out over the past few days,” the team says in the release. “At a time of heartache, your love and support has been felt.”

The crash that occured around 3 p.m. on Nov. 29 involved six vehicles, injuring 11 people, sending seven of them to hospital.

