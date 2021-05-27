The Canadian Collegiate eSports League will host its inaugural event on May 29. (Photo courtesy of CCEL/ Twitter)

The Canadian Collegiate eSports League will host its inaugural event on May 29. (Photo courtesy of CCEL/ Twitter)

University of Victoria to compete in collegiate eSports league’s inaugural event

UVic’s intramural coordinator Joni Richardson helped create the league

The University of Victoria is one of 13 universities from across the country competing in the Canadian Collegiate eSports League’s inaugural event on May 29.

The Vikes eSports team and the CCEL are somewhat of a product of the pandemic. After COVID-19 shuttered in-person competition last spring, UVic’s intramural coordinator, Joni Richardson, had to get creative to keep the Vikes community engaged.

That led her to learn everything she could about online gaming. And thus, the student-led Vikes eSports program was born, with the goal of building a community for gamers across campus and beyond. eSports is short for electronic sports and pits competitors against each other in an array of different video games.

Students love traditional sports and the in-person connection they foster, so eSports was a way to keep that going amid the pandemic, Richardson said in a news release.

READ: Lottery will drive selection of 10 food trucks for Saanich parks pilot

Since she was new to eSports, Richardson created an advisory group made up of UVic students tasked to come up with a three-year plan for the program. “From there, we discussed the need for an intercollegiate league within Canada, a way to play other students from other institution,” she said.

With most existing leagues based in the U.S., the UVic group faced multiple roadblocks due to data privacy laws. Richardson collaborated with other traditional sport programmers from across the country and the eSports platform company, Harena, to create a made-in-Canada league. Harena announced the launch of the Canadian Collegiate eSports League in March.

The league aims to nationalize eSports adoption among Canadian universities by creating a unified body to organize, manage and lead collegiate eSports.

Richardson said eSports was always on their radar, but the pandemic provided the need to explore new programs and the opportunity to do the work.

The continued growth of eSports as it has moved from niche to mainstream in recent years has not been lost on UVic.

“We’ve gained 300 new-to-us students who would not normally use any of our services,” Richardson said. “eSports is an opportunity to share the Vikes values with more students on and off campus and a way for us to connect and engage these athletes in a different way.”

The Vikes eSports program hopes to eventually have teams compete in tournaments across Canada and offer scholarships to players.

The May 29 event is a Rocket League tournament, with players competing in vehicular soccer on their screens.

READ: Oak Bay Tea Party cancelled – again

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

UVicUVic Vikes

Previous story
UBC launches COVID rapid testing for asymptomatic on-campus students, staff
Next story
B.C. First Nations condemn those responsible for bear paws dumped near Shuswap Lake

Just Posted

Vaccination rates on Vancouver Island by community and local health area as of May 24. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control image)
Vancouver Island’s top 10 most-vaccinated communities

More than 60% of adults have had a dose of vaccine in all local health area on the Island except one

This stretch of Highway 14 on Parkinson Hill near Port Renfrew is undergoing reconstruction following a road washout in 2018. (Ministry of Transportation photo)
21-hour road closure set for Highway 14 to remove temporary bridge

The highway south of Port Renfrew has been single lane for 2.5 years

The ‘after’ rendering offered by Proponent 1, selected by Oak Bay council with whom to pursue a new lease for the Turkey Head lands. (Courtesy District of Oak Bay)
Oak Bay selects proponent for transformation of Turkey Head, marina

Current lease on waterfront properties expires at the end of 2022

Realtor Tammi Dimock says it’s become typical for a client to put in five to 10 offers before one is accepted, which is stressful for clients and their realtors. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Houses selling for $30K – $100K over asking the new normal, Sooke realtors say

‘There used to be an opportunity to negotiate. There’s no negotiation now.’

Police are reminding motorists to make sure valuables are removed from vehicles as a way to prevent theft. (Pixabay photo)
Six thefts from vehicles reported in one night near Saanich’s Cordova Bay

Rash of break-ins prompts police reminder about proactive crime prevention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau delivers apology to Italian Canadians for internment during WW2

31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens,’ fingerprinted and scrutinized

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

Screenshot of Pastor James Butler giving a sermon at Free Grace Baptist Church in Chilliwack on Nov. 22, 2020. Butler is one of three Chilliwack pastors facing 25 violation tickets between them for holding services in violation of public health orders, tickets they are fighting in court. (YouTube)
Three Fraser Valley pastors fighting a total of 25 tickets for violating public health orders

Fines of $2,300 each were issued for holding church services in defiance of COVID-19 restrictions

Local veterinary clinics are feeling the pressure brought on by a pandemic-related pet boom, causing a backlog of clients and staff to feel burnt-out. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman File)
B.C. veterinarians facing intense pressure from pandemic pet boom

One Cranbrook clinic gets an average of 500 calls per day

Jodi Higgs (right) holds a vial of naloxone and Christine Christensen holds a kit in the parking lot of the Pacific Community Resources Society in Chilliwack on Thursday, May 20, 2021. The society is offering a number of upcoming events, workshops and videos to help educate friends and family members who have loved ones that are drug users. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Educating family, friends key to helping ‘hidden’ population of substance users

Naloxone training one of many ways to help folks closest to unseen population of opioid users

Black Bear activity is picking up in Tofino and Ucluelet. (Westerly file photo)
Bears feasting on spring’s bounty around Tofino and Ucluelet

Pacific Rim’s WildSafeBC coordinator urging residents to keep attractants secured

The Atli Chip Limited Partnership team achieved an important milestone when they loaded their first barge of slash chips which will be delivered to a Paper Excellence mill. (Submitted photo)
First barge of logging waste chips successfully loaded in new First Nations partnership

Atli Resources LP is the forestry arm of the ‘Namgis First Nation

Campers learn auto extrication at past year’s Camp Ignite. Photo supplied by Camp Ignite
‘Camp Ignite’ helps young B.C. women pursue firefighting careers

This year’s camp will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Vancouver

Most Read