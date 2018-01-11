Up to 10cm of snow expected for parts of Vancouver Island

Snow is possible over Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands and Inland Vancouver Island

If it’s not already raining in your community, expect the sky to open up with precipitation of some kind by the end of the day. And those areas located at higher elevations can even expect the potential for snow.

An Arctic front continues to plod its way through the South Coast inlets this morning, leaving a colder airmass in its wake, according to Environment Canada.

“At the same time, precipitation from a Pacific low and front off Vancouver Island will move over the cool south coast air. The track of the low will lead to strong northeasterly flow from Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley hitting the east side of Vancouver Island,” reads a special weather statement from the federal department.

“The cool, strong northeast flow will increase precipitation rates, causing rain to turn to snow later this morning over higher terrain from Victoria all the way up to Campbell River, and over inland communities of Vancouver Island, like Port Alberni and Lake Cowichan.”

Meteorologists are expecting snowfall amounts up to 10 cm over higher terrain for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands, and Inland Vancouver Island. Rain drops have already begun turning into snowflakes as motorists crest the Malahat.

For areas that don’t see snow, there is a slight risk of freezing rain later this afternoon or this evening.

Previous story
New construction revenue in Victoria to reduce property tax increase
Next story
Sask. residents help B.C. town get back on the ice after arena disaster

Just Posted

A vision for Turkey Head

Public input sought on vision for waterfront public land

Cadboro Bay resident looks to put the brakes on bus shelter

A Saanich woman is determined to halt plans for a new bus… Continue reading

Researchers all ears in effort to save endangered western screech owl

Habitat Acquisition Trust needs helpers to monitor birds

CRD board votes to end integrated waste procurement process

Separating the processing of the region’s waste streams to be pursued, possibly still at Hartland

Capital Regional District growth strategy sent to municipalities for approval

Preliminary approval of the RGS follows a mediated settlement

Victoria Golf Club boasts host of pros in Top 100 in PGA of BC for 2017

Others hail from Bear Mountain Golf Resort, Royal Colwood and Cordova Bay Golf Course

MICHAELS: Bad McAd leaves a bad taste in my mouth

“If you are trying to figure out how to spend that fiver, consider taking a moment to unplug from the trite network of now and 15-seconds-from-now…”

B.C. high school completion rate continues to rise

Slow improvement over 10 years despite teacher turmoil

Up to 10cm of snow expected for parts of Vancouver Island

Snow is possible over Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Southern Gulf Islands and Inland Vancouver Island

Sask. residents help B.C. town get back on the ice after arena disaster

Residents of Wilkie, Sask., are voting for Fernie in the Kraft Hockeyville competition

Braves blast Wolves, move into first on run of 9-1-2 in last 12

Saanich Braves have lost once in regulation since Nov. 24

B.C. museum bites back at fast food giant

Greater Vernon Museum’s social media rant on McDonald’s advertisement gets noticed

Does your pet dread going to the vet?

B.C. SPCA launches new program to help ease anxiety in pets at the vet clinic

Brule, Raymond, Roy among former NHL veterans named to men’s Olympic team

Hockey Canada has unveiled the team that will go for a third straight Olympic men’s hockey gold medal

Most Read