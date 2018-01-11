Up to 10cm of snow expected for parts of Vancouver Island

If it’s not already raining in your community, expect the sky to open up with precipitation of some kind by the end of the day. And those areas located at higher elevations can even expect the potential for snow.

An Arctic front continues to plod its way through the South Coast inlets this morning, leaving a colder airmass in its wake, according to Environment Canada.

“At the same time, precipitation from a Pacific low and front off Vancouver Island will move over the cool south coast air. The track of the low will lead to strong northeasterly flow from Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley hitting the east side of Vancouver Island,” reads a special weather statement from the federal department.

“The cool, strong northeast flow will increase precipitation rates, causing rain to turn to snow later this morning over higher terrain from Victoria all the way up to Campbell River, and over inland communities of Vancouver Island, like Port Alberni and Lake Cowichan.”

Meteorologists are expecting snowfall amounts up to 10 cm over higher terrain for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, the Southern Gulf Islands, and Inland Vancouver Island. Rain drops have already begun turning into snowflakes as motorists crest the Malahat.

For areas that don’t see snow, there is a slight risk of freezing rain later this afternoon or this evening.